MOULE, Timothy Michael 22nd February, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly loved husband of Dolly. Cherished father of Josh, Kirra and Carlie. Treasured son of Neville and Sandra. Admired brother of Joadi, Kylie and Chris. Tim will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Aged 56 Years Forever In Our Hearts Family and friends of TIM are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Waite Street, Moss Vale on Friday (March 1, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Feb. 27, 2019
