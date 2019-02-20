|
|
GARDNER Valma June 28/3/1947 - 7/2/2019 Passed away at home in her sleep. Much loved wife of Leslie (deceased). Adored Mother and Mother in law of Glen and Naomi. Cherished Grandma to Taylor, Josh, Shawn and Zoey. Beloved sister. The funeral service to celebrate Val's life will be held At St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong. On Friday 22 nd February 2019 Commencing at 11am. Family have requested that bright colours be worn in accordance with Val's wishes.
Published in Southern Highland News on Feb. 20, 2019