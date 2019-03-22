Home
HAMILTON - Wendy Anne Passed away 11th March 2019 Late of Bundanoon Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mellisa and David, and Melanie. Devoted Granma of Keira, Ella, Iya and Charlie. Much loved stepmother, sister, aunty and friend. Aged 64 years "Your love leaves memories that your absence cannot steal." Family and friends of Wendy are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Church Street, Bundanoon at 11:00am on Monday, 25th March 2019. Private Cremation. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 22, 2019
