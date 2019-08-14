|
GRIFFITHS, Alexander Stewart 21/11/1993 - 03/08/2019 Dearly beloved son of Geoffrey and Robyn. Cherished brother to Thomas and Joanna. Always there for his friends, family and a laugh. Zaz, you will be forever in our hearts. Family and friends of ALEXANDER are warmly invited to attend a Funeral and Memorial Service this Thursday, 15 August 2019, at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong, to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 14, 2019