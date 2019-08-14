Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander GRIFFITHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Stewart GRIFFITHS

Add a Memory
Alexander Stewart GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS, Alexander Stewart 21/11/1993 - 03/08/2019 Dearly beloved son of Geoffrey and Robyn. Cherished brother to Thomas and Joanna. Always there for his friends, family and a laugh. Zaz, you will be forever in our hearts. Family and friends of ALEXANDER are warmly invited to attend a Funeral and Memorial Service this Thursday, 15 August 2019, at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong, to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.