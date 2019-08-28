|
HYSTEK, Anna August 23, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly loved wife of Cor (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Theo & Cheryl, Ron (dec) & Julie, Eddy & Deborah, Allen & Michelle. Loved nanna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 88 Years. Family and friends of ANNA are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Bowral Uniting Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Thursday (August 29, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 28, 2019