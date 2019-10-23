|
BROADHURST, Arthur Harvey October 16, 2019. Late of Moss Vale. Beloved father of Leah and Daniel Loved grandfather to Alexander, Billy, Oscar and Darcy Loved brother of Lynette, Helen and Roslyn Aged 68 years Family and friends of ARTHUR are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Southern Highlands Winery, Oldbury Road, Sutton Forest on Thursday October 24, 2019 appointed to commence at 10:30am, followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 23, 2019