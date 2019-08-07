Home
More Obituaries for Arthur GEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur James GEE

Arthur James GEE Notice
GEE, Arthur James August 2nd, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Beloved husband of Letitia. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen & Catherine, Kathryn & Bernard, David & Cita, Andrew & Cassandra and loved grandfather and great grandfather. Aged 92 Years In God's Care Family and friends of ARTHUR are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Monday (August 12, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 7, 2019
