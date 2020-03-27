Home
Avis Yvonne MADDEN

Avis Yvonne MADDEN Notice
MADDEN, Avis Yvonne 23 March, 2020. Late of Bowral. Dearly loved wife of Maurie. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Greg & Shari, Sue, Robert & Robyn, Tracie & Michael. Beloved grandmother of Katherine, Scott, Rebecca, Craig, Leesa, Emma, Caitlin, Sarah, Alexandra and Grace. Dearly loved great-grandmother of Georgia, April, Sophie, Zoe, Jack and Madelyn. Aged 93 Years Due to the current COVID-19 crisis Avis' funeral will be held as a private family service. A memorial service will be held at a date to be advised. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 27, 2020
