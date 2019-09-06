|
BEARD Barbara Ellenor May Of Hill Top Passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 Sunday, 1 September 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Rev. Ron Beard. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Roseanne and Reg, Timothy and Janelle, Andrew and Robyn. Much loved Grandma of Eleanor, Ronnie, Harry, Joshua, Ethan, Breanna, Rebekah, Henry and GG of Ava. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Ron (dec), Reginald and Evelyn, Elizabeth (dec) and John and their families. Barbara will be sadly missed by her family and many dear friends. Aged 80 Years Gone Home to the Lord Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service for Barbara at the Family Chapel Wollongong Crematorium, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10.30am. A memorial service will also be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Bush Church Aid and Anglican Aid would be greatly apprecaited. BULLI 4284 3163
Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 6, 2019