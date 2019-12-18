Home
Barrie Charles RAGG


1941 - 2019
Barrie Charles RAGG Notice
RAGG, Barrie Charles 13.8.1941 - 11.12.2019 Late of Randwick/Maroubra, formerly of Avoca Loving brother of George and Carol and brother-in-law of Ron. Special uncle to Warwick, Debbie, Tracey, Sharon, Rod and their families. Family and friends of BARRIE are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Lady Rose Funerals Chapel, 36 Bowral Street, Bowral on Wednesday (December 23, 2019) appointed to commence at 1.30pm. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Dec. 18, 2019
