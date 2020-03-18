Home
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
10 Casuarina Crescent
Fitzroy Falls
Bernie PIETRUCHA Notice
PIETRUCHA, Bernie 13th March 2020. Late of Fitzroy Falls. Treasured husband of Maureen. Cherished father of Chris, Matt & Nellie, Cassie & Bastian and loved brother of Therese. Aged 64 Years Family and friends of BERNIE are invited to a celebration of his life to be held at 10 Casuarina Crescent, Fitzroy Falls on Monday 30th March 2020 at 2.00pm. Family request for everyone to wear jeans. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 18, 2020
