Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St John's Anglican Church
Moss Vale
View Map
Bertha Vera Katherine "Bub" ASHBY


1922 - 2020
ASHBY, Bertha Vera Katherine "Bub" 26/8/1922 - 19/3/2020 Aged 97 years Beloved wife of Abraham (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Darrell & Janette and Terry & Julie. Treasured Nana Bubby to her 7 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great-Great Grandchildren. A service for family and friends will be held at St John's Anglican Church Moss Vale at 11am on Wednesday, 25th March 2020. Followed by interment in the church grounds of Christ Church Bong Bong.



Published in Southern Highland News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
