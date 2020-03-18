Home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
St Stephen's Anglican Church
Main Street
Mittagong
Brian Vincent PRATLEY

Brian Vincent PRATLEY Notice
PRATLEY, Brian Vincent Late of Mittagong Owner of Mittagong Mushrooms (1982-2005) It is with the greatest of sadness we announce the passing of Brian on Thursday, 12th March 2020, 15 months after the passing of his dearly loved wife of 46 years, Dot. Adored father and father-in-law to Liz, Kate & Kain. Beloved grandfather to Finn, Willow and Carter. Cherished brother to Reg and Joan and dear friend to so many. Forever and always in our hearts Family and friends of BRIAN are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Friday 20th March 2020 at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 18, 2020
