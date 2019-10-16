Home
Services
Southern Highlands Funerals
415 Argyle Street
Moss Vale, New South Wales 2577
(02) 4869 2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Camelia ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camelia Ruth "Cam" ROGERS

Add a Memory
Camelia Ruth "Cam" ROGERS Notice
ROGERS - Camelia Ruth "Cam" Passed away October 9, 2019 Late of Bowral Dearly loved wife of Roy (Deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Roy and Helga, Jo-Anne and Cathy. Cherished Nan of Dale, Corey, Corey, and Aaron. Great grandmother of Seamus (Deceased) Aiden, Mitchell, Timothy, Alex and Curtis. Aged 86 years Dearly loved, sadly missed Family and friends of Cam are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Jude's Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Friday (October 18, 2019) to commence at 11am. Private Cremation. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Camelia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.