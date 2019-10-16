|
ROGERS - Camelia Ruth "Cam" Passed away October 9, 2019 Late of Bowral Dearly loved wife of Roy (Deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Roy and Helga, Jo-Anne and Cathy. Cherished Nan of Dale, Corey, Corey, and Aaron. Great grandmother of Seamus (Deceased) Aiden, Mitchell, Timothy, Alex and Curtis. Aged 86 years Dearly loved, sadly missed Family and friends of Cam are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Jude's Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Friday (October 18, 2019) to commence at 11am. Private Cremation. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 16, 2019