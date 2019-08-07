|
|
TWEEDIE, Charles Carmichael Forbes 9th October 1939 - 1st August 2019. Aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Molly. Dearly loved father of Fiona and Michael. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Charles to be held at the G Beavan Funerals Chapel, 34 Station Street, Bowral on Friday 9th August, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow. Family have requested that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chris O'Brien Life House https://donate.mylifehouse.org.au/donations.
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 7, 2019