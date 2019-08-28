|
DAWSON - Clifford John "Cliff" Passed peacefully at home August 22, 2019 Late of Moss Vale, formerly of England Dearly beloved husband of Maureen (dec). Loving father of Jacqueline, Pauline, Jeff, Bryan, Wendy and Darren and their partners. Cherished Pop of his nine grandchildren and all his great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by his extended family in Australia and England. Aged 88 years "Now reunited with Mum" Relatives and friends of Cliff are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Waite & Browley Streets, Moss Vale on Monday, September 2, 2019 to commence at 11:00 am. Private Cremation. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 28, 2019