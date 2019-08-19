|
HENDERSON CLYDE STEWART Passed away
peacefully
13th August 2019
Late of Branxton
Formerly of Hamilton
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved husband of Kathleen (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Megan and Grant, David and Jenny, Gaye and Karen. Loving grandpa of Scott and Alicia, Jono and Jess, Tom and Ash, great grandpa of Kobie, Halle, Jack, Charlie, Mac, Lex and Nina.
The relatives and friends of CLYDE are warmly invited to attend his farewell service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow this TUESDAY 20TH August 2019 commencing at 11.30am
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 19, 2019