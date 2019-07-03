Home
McFARLANE, Colin Wallace Passed away peacefully 29th June 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly beloved husband of Renee. Loving father of Kylie-Corelle and Colin. Honourable father-in-law of Daniel and Joyce. Proud and cherished grandfather of Joshua. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family and friends. A true gentleman. Forever in our hearts. Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Aged 89 Years Family and friends of COLIN are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Thursday (July 4, 2019) appointed to commence at 2.00pm. Followed by interment at Welby Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on July 3, 2019
