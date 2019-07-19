Home
Coral Georgia LYMBERY

Coral Georgia LYMBERY Notice
LYMBERY Coral Georgia 27/07/1937 - 15/07/2019 Devoted wife to Tom (deceased). Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law to Stuart & Anne, Gail & Graham and Vickie & Tim. Cherished Nan to Cody and Sarah, Craig, Tamara and Melinda, Kirstin, Christine and Lisa. Proud Great Grandmother of Noah, Nicholas, Samuel, Levi, Bronte and Max. Special Sister-in-Law to Lorna Garbutt. "Too special to ever be forgotten" Family and Friends of Coral are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held at Moss Vale Uniting Church, Argyle Street, Moss Vale on Wednesday 24th July 2019 commencing at 11am. Interment will follow at Christ Church Bong Bong Cemetery.



Published in Southern Highland News on July 19, 2019
