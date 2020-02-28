|
|
|
TOOTH Daphne Isabel nee Beeston
1st February 2020
At Harbison Care Nursing Home, Moss Vale
Formerly of Bundanoon
Reunited with her beloved husband Arthur
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Sue & Bill, Grahame & Paula,
Diana & Bill
Adored Nanna of her 5 grandchildren
and 9 great-grandchildren
Aged 89 years
A memorial service for Daphne will be held in
The Holy Trinity Anglican Church,
15 Church Street, Bundanoon,
Thursday 5th March 2020 at 11.00am.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Published in Southern Highland News on Feb. 28, 2020