Daphne Isabel TOOTH

Daphne Isabel TOOTH Notice
TOOTH Daphne Isabel nee Beeston



1st February 2020

At Harbison Care Nursing Home, Moss Vale

Formerly of Bundanoon

Reunited with her beloved husband Arthur

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Sue & Bill, Grahame & Paula,

Diana & Bill

Adored Nanna of her 5 grandchildren

and 9 great-grandchildren



Aged 89 years



A memorial service for Daphne will be held in

The Holy Trinity Anglican Church,

15 Church Street, Bundanoon,

Thursday 5th March 2020 at 11.00am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Feb. 28, 2020
