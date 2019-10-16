|
BARTON, Derrick Sydney Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 13th 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved Husband of Doreen. Loving Father and Father In-Law of Stephen & Elle and Gail & Dave. Adored Granddad to Shane, Daryl, Wayne, Brett, Brad, Amanda, Chook, Cassandra, Megan, Harley & Axle and G Pa to 20 Great Grandchildren. Privately cremated as per his wishes. . Berri & Renmark (08) 8582 1333 Accredited Member Australian Funeral Directors Association
Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 16, 2019