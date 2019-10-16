Home
Derrick Sydney BARTON

Derrick Sydney BARTON Notice
BARTON, Derrick Sydney Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 13th 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved Husband of Doreen. Loving Father and Father In-Law of Stephen & Elle and Gail & Dave. Adored Granddad to Shane, Daryl, Wayne, Brett, Brad, Amanda, Chook, Cassandra, Megan, Harley & Axle and G Pa to 20 Great Grandchildren. Privately cremated as per his wishes. . Berri & Renmark (08) 8582 1333 Accredited Member Australian Funeral Directors Association



Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 16, 2019
