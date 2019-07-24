|
AITKEN, Donald Sydney Passed away peacefully on 17th July 2019 at Milton Ulladulla Hospital Aged 87 years. Late of Ulladulla. Formerly of Mittagong. Loved Father & Father-in-law of Craig (dec), Kathleen & John, Maz & Pete. Adored Grandpa to Ashley, Ryan, Blake, Rebecca, Hayden, Sophia, James. Adored Great Grandpa to Riley, Austin, Bridie, Carter, Poppie, Nellie & Revie. The relatives and friends of Donald Aitken are invited to attend his funeral service to be held on Friday, 26th July 2019 at Mollymook Surf Club, Ocean Street, Mollymook at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. "Please wear Bright colourful clothing" Office & Chapel 2 Camden Street Ulladulla NSW 2539 Phone (02) 4454 0722
Published in Southern Highland News on July 24, 2019