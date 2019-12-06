Home
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Bendooley Street
Bowral
Doreen Winifred Ethel HARRIS


1929 - 2019
HARRIS, Doreen Late of Colo Vale 6/12/1929 - 1/12/2019 Aged 89 years Beloved wife of Joseph (deceased). Dearly loved mother of John, Joan, Anne, Stephen and Paul. Treasured "Grandma" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for the Repose of Doreen's soul will be held at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Tuesday 10th December 2019, commencing at 11am. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery. Family have requested donations in lieu of flowers be made to Can Assist.



Published in Southern Highland News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
