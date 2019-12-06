|
SWANTON, Dorothy Marion Passed away peacefully 30 November 2019 in Bundanoon, supported by her family. Aged 82. Beloved mother of Sandy and Michael. Mother-in-law of Diana and granny of Charlotte, Lily and Genevieve. Dear sister of Peter. Loved aunt of Canadian nieces Christine, Beth, Anne and Australian nieces Liz and Kate. Sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and many friends around the world. Family and friends of DOROTHY are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Church Street, Bundanoon on Tuesday (December 10, 2019) appointed to commence at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rare Cancers Australia (www.rarecancers.org.au/dorothy-marion-swanton). LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Dec. 6, 2019