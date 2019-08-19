Home
More Obituaries for Edna GARDNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Joyce (Goggie) GARDNER

Edna Joyce (Goggie) GARDNER Notice
GARDNER, Edna Joyce (Goggie) August 15, 2019. Late of Robertson. Loved wife of Henry (dec). Loved mother of Ian, Allen, Phillip, Kevin and partners. Adored grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Family and friends of EDNA are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Church of Christ, 56 Wingecarribee Street, Bowral on Tuesday (August 20, 2019) appointed to commence at 2.00pm. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery. All are requested to wear something bright. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 19, 2019
