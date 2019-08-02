|
|
VEAL, Eileen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully, 26th July 2019. Aged 104 years. Late of Mittagong. Beloved wife of Eric George Veal (dec). Loving Mother of John (dec), Jennifer, Janice, Judith, Michael (dec), Susan and Ursula. Loving Grandmother and great grandmother. A Requiem Mass for the repose of Eileen's soul will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Alfred Street Mittagong on Tuesday 6th August, 2019 Commencing at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. No flowers by request - donations to St Vincent de Paul.
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 2, 2019