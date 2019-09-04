Home
More Obituaries for Elizabeth O'NEILL
Elizabeth Joyce O'NEILL

Elizabeth Joyce O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL, Elizabeth Joyce September 1, 2019. Late of Robertson. Dearly loved wife of Alex. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary & Karen, Jackie & Stuart. Loved granny of Grace, Alex, Eloise, Noah, Lachlan, Emily and Hannah. Family and friends of JOYCE are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Robertson on Monday (September 9, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 4, 2019
