EVANS, Gary Craig October 15, 2019. Late of Woodlands. Dearly loved husband of Andrea. Loving father of William and Nellie. Aged 58 years Family and friends of GARY are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Bong Bong Race Course on Tuesday October 29, 2019 appointed to commence at 12:30pm. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 28, 2019
