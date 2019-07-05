|
|
George Wilson Mulholland Passed away on 22nd June, 2019 Beloved partner of Kristie-el. Loved by his children Alice, Thomas and family. Forever in our hearts. Aged 46 years. George's family and friends are warmly invited to a attend a celebration of his life to be held at the North Chapel of Pinegrove Memorial Park on Friday 12th July, 2pm. As this is a celebration of George's life the request from the family is that you avoid wearing black please.
Published in Southern Highland News on July 5, 2019