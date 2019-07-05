Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George MULHOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wilson MULHOLLAND

Add a Memory
George Wilson MULHOLLAND Notice
George Wilson Mulholland Passed away on 22nd June, 2019 Beloved partner of Kristie-el. Loved by his children Alice, Thomas and family. Forever in our hearts. Aged 46 years. George's family and friends are warmly invited to a attend a celebration of his life to be held at the North Chapel of Pinegrove Memorial Park on Friday 12th July, 2pm. As this is a celebration of George's life the request from the family is that you avoid wearing black please.
Published in Southern Highland News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.