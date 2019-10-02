Home
Gloria (nee Hayes nee Whatman MOLINARO

Gloria (nee Hayes nee Whatman MOLINARO Notice
MOLINARO, Gloria (nee Hayes, nee Whatman) Aged 75 years. Late of Tocumwal Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday 27th September 2019. Cherished wife of Angelo. Loved mother to Annette, Sharon, Brian, Sally, Tony and foster son Jim. Stepmother to Connie, Jamie and Paul. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Gloria will be held at the Finley Uniting Church on Friday 4th October 2019 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Border Medical Oncology Unit, Albury. Berriquin Funerals Finley 03 5883 1063



Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 2, 2019
