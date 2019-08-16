Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Hilton WEBB

Add a Memory
Gordon Hilton WEBB Notice
WEBB, Gordon Hilton 2/10/1926 - 12/8/2019 Beloved husband of Joan (deceased) Loved father of Matthew, Simon, Timothy and Jason. Treasured grandpa to Liam, Naia, Jack, Isobel, Lucas, Phoebe, Marlah and Kelsall. The funeral service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Browley and Waite Street, Moss Vale on Tuesday 20th August 2019, commencing at 11am. Followed by interment at Christ Church Bong Bong Cemetery. No flowers by request - donations to Can Assist.



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.