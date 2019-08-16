|
|
WEBB, Gordon Hilton 2/10/1926 - 12/8/2019 Beloved husband of Joan (deceased) Loved father of Matthew, Simon, Timothy and Jason. Treasured grandpa to Liam, Naia, Jack, Isobel, Lucas, Phoebe, Marlah and Kelsall. The funeral service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Browley and Waite Street, Moss Vale on Tuesday 20th August 2019, commencing at 11am. Followed by interment at Christ Church Bong Bong Cemetery. No flowers by request - donations to Can Assist.
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 16, 2019