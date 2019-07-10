|
NOBLE, Grace July 2, 2019. Late of Jamberoo Much loved wife of Bruce (dec). Loved mother of Kerry (dec), Les, Bruce, Russell and their partners. Fond nan and great nan. Aged 83 Years. Family and friends of GRACE are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Jamberoo Anglican Church, 45 Churchill Street, Jamberoo on Friday (July 12, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.30am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on July 10, 2019