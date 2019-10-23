Home
HENNESSY - Linda Eleanor Ruth 17/07/1960 - 16/10/2019 Loved daughter of Basil (dec) and Ruth (dec) HENNESSY Beloved sister of David (dec) and Sarah "R.I.P my wonderful girl" A service will be held for Linda at St Aidan's Anglican Church, Exeter Monday 28th October at 11.00am Please wear something colourful Please - no flowers. A donation to the RSPCA if you so wish LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 23, 2019
