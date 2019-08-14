Home
Southern Highlands Funerals
415 Argyle Street
Moss Vale, New South Wales 2577
(02) 4869 2888
Hermione (Mima) WARE


1939 - 2019
WARE - Hermione (Mima) 24 September 1939 - 8 August 2019. Late of Penare Farm, Burrawang. Roger, Vanessa and Roland are sad to inform you that Mima passed away peacefully following a short illness. Mima was much loved by her family, friends and her animals. She slipped away to be with her dogs and horses and undoubtedly go for a carriage ride. Please forward condolence messages for Roger to Vanessa and Roland at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mima to Riding for the Disabled, Moss Vale [email protected] would be appreciated. Private Cremation. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 14, 2019
