Ian David LONG

Ian David LONG Notice
LONG, Ian David September 17, 2019. Late of Bowral. Dearly loved husband of Val. Loved father and father-in-law of Judy & Marc, Maree & Chris. Loved grandfather and great grandfather. Aged 80 Years Family and friends of IAN are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Wednesday (September 25, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mittagong Rural Fire Service would be appreciated. A donation box will be available at the Church. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 20, 2019
