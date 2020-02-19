|
TONKIN, Jack Henry 04/10/1953 - 14/02/2020 Passed away surrounded by his family Beloved husband of Glennis. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michelle & Josh. Son of Laurie (deceased) & Jack and Da of Jack and Ava. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to honour Jack's life to be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Monday 24th February, 2020, commencing at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Southern Highland News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020