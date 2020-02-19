Home
Services
G Beavan Pty Ltd
34 Station Street
Bowral, New South Wales 2576
4861 2067
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St Jude's Anglican Church
Bendooley Street
Bowral
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack TONKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Henry TONKIN


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jack Henry TONKIN Notice
TONKIN, Jack Henry 04/10/1953 - 14/02/2020 Passed away surrounded by his family Beloved husband of Glennis. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michelle & Josh. Son of Laurie (deceased) & Jack and Da of Jack and Ava. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to honour Jack's life to be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Monday 24th February, 2020, commencing at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in Southern Highland News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -