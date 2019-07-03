Home
Services
Southern Highlands Funerals
415 Argyle Street
Moss Vale, New South Wales 2577
(02) 4869 2888
Resources
More Obituaries for James PULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward "Jim" PULL

Add a Memory
James Edward "Jim" PULL Notice
PULL - James Edward "Jim" Late of Moss Vale Passed away 26 June, 2019. Loving father and father-in-law of Ron and Lynne, Geoff and Sue and Ken. Loved grandfather. Aged 94 years. "Mum and Dad reunited" A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the Uniting Church, Argyle Street, Moss Vale, on Friday 5 July 2019, to commence at 1pm. Interment will follow in the Moss Vale Cemetery, Berrima Road, Moss Vale. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.