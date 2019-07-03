|
|
PULL - James Edward "Jim" Late of Moss Vale Passed away 26 June, 2019. Loving father and father-in-law of Ron and Lynne, Geoff and Sue and Ken. Loved grandfather. Aged 94 years. "Mum and Dad reunited" A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the Uniting Church, Argyle Street, Moss Vale, on Friday 5 July 2019, to commence at 1pm. Interment will follow in the Moss Vale Cemetery, Berrima Road, Moss Vale. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on July 3, 2019