BAMBER, Jamie December 18, 2019. Late of Renwick. Dearly beloved son of Gillian and Stephen. Loved step-brother of Timothy and Sarah. Aged 28 Years Family and friends of JAMIE are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Lady Rose Funerals Chapel, 36 Bowral Street, Bowral on Friday (December 27, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.30am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Dec. 20, 2019