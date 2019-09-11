Home
Janet Anne WHITE

Janet Anne WHITE Notice
WHITE, Janet Anne September 7, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Daughter of Beryl & Colin White (both dec). Loved sister of Alan, Daryl and their families. Aged 71 Years Family and friends of JANET are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Uniting Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Friday (September 13, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 11, 2019
