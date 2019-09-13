|
MACDONALD, Jean September 8, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly loved wife of Cec (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Naretta & Grahame, Trish & Ken, Christine (dec) & Dennis, Gordon (dec) & Chris. Loving nan to Shane, Michelle, Ben, Jason, Jessica, Matthew and her 11 great grandchildren. Aged 89 Years A Memorial Service to celebrate JEAN's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Monday (September 16, 2019) apointed to commence at 2.00pm. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 13, 2019