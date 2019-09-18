|
|
DIETZ, Jill Adrienne 9.1.1935 - 13.9.2019 Passed away peacefully. Late of Bowral. Loving wife of Carl (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven, Heidi & Adam, Maria & Bernard (dec), Michael & Samantha. Loved grandmother and great grandmother. A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of JILL will be celebrated at Hartzer Park, 25 Eridge Park Road, Burradoo on Friday (September 20, 2019) appointed to commence at 10.30am. Followed by a private interment. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 18, 2019