Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Church Bong Bong
Jill Hrester Osborne (OAM) CHAUNCY

CHAUNCY, Jill Hester Osborne (OAM) February 23, 2020. Late of Moss Vale. Daughter of Frank & Joan Throsby (both dec). Dearly loved wife of Peter (dec) and longtime partner of Peter Clayton (dec). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Stuart (dec), Peter and Kate. Much loved grandmother of Peter, James and Annabelle and their partners Pip, Alli and Marc. Adoring great grandmother of Jack, Isabelle, Henry and Harvey. Aged 93 years. A celebration of Jill's life will be held at Christ Church Bong Bong at 11am, Friday 6th March 2020 and afterwards at Nandi, 158 Nandi Rd, Canyonleigh. In lieu of flowers please donate to Schoolforlife.org.au or Riding for the Disabled. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020
