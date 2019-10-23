|
HALL, Joan Mary Born 2 August, 1927, Wellington NZ Died 19 October, 2019, Burradoo NSW With great sadness, we record the passing of our beloved Joan Mary Hall (nee Garland) at Harbison, Burradoo in the second month of her 93rd year, a long life well lived Loved and remembered always, Joan was the daughter of Madge & Humphrey Garland (both dec), wife of Christopher (dec), step-sister of Philip (dec) and Michael, sister-in-law of Peter and Mary (both dec). Mother of Geoffrey, Christopher, Richard and Wendy. Mother-in-law of Khristine (dec), Sharron, Penny, Fran and Kevin. Grandmother to Andrew & Peta, Melissa & Trent, Sarah, Simon & Johanna, Emily & James, William, Kathryn & Andrew, Jessica & Tim and great-grandmother to 10. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Judes Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Thursday 24th October at 2:00pm, followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 23, 2019