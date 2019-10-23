Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Mary HALL

Add a Memory
Joan Mary HALL Notice
HALL, Joan Mary Born 2 August, 1927, Wellington NZ Died 19 October, 2019, Burradoo NSW With great sadness, we record the passing of our beloved Joan Mary Hall (nee Garland) at Harbison, Burradoo in the second month of her 93rd year, a long life well lived Loved and remembered always, Joan was the daughter of Madge & Humphrey Garland (both dec), wife of Christopher (dec), step-sister of Philip (dec) and Michael, sister-in-law of Peter and Mary (both dec). Mother of Geoffrey, Christopher, Richard and Wendy. Mother-in-law of Khristine (dec), Sharron, Penny, Fran and Kevin. Grandmother to Andrew & Peta, Melissa & Trent, Sarah, Simon & Johanna, Emily & James, William, Kathryn & Andrew, Jessica & Tim and great-grandmother to 10. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Judes Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Thursday 24th October at 2:00pm, followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.