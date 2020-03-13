|
YOUNG, Joan May (nee Finnigan) 12.4.1936 - 10.3.2020. Late of Burradoo. Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loved mother of Peter, Tony, Jenny and Joanne. Loving sister of Patricia and loved grandmother and great grandmother. Family and friends of JOAN are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Lady Rose Funerals Chapel, 36 Bowral Street, Bowral on Thursday, 19th March 2020 at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 13, 2020