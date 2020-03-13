Home
Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Lady Rose Funerals Chapel
36 Bowral Street
Bowral
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan May (FINNIGAN) YOUNG


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joan May (FINNIGAN) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Joan May (nee Finnigan) 12.4.1936 - 10.3.2020. Late of Burradoo. Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loved mother of Peter, Tony, Jenny and Joanne. Loving sister of Patricia and loved grandmother and great grandmother. Family and friends of JOAN are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Lady Rose Funerals Chapel, 36 Bowral Street, Bowral on Thursday, 19th March 2020 at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -