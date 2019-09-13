|
|
WORRALL, John Leslie Born 23.05.1947, Died peacefully 06.09.2019 Late of Mittagong NSW. Loving husband to Maureen, proud son to Stella and Leslie and dear big brother to Tricia. Affectionately known as "Uncle Johnny" to family and friends alike. Now climbing up some high rocky peak to be with his Angels, he will be forever loved and remembered as our wonderful story-teller. Family and friends please come along to John's memorial service at the beautiful and historic "Christ Church" at the corner of Argyle Street and Church Road, Moss Vale (on left just passed Bong Bong Bridge). Service to commence at 11am on Saturday 21st September, 2019 and thereafter at the Moss Vale Services Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Thank you.
Published in Southern Highland News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2019