POWELL, John Sidney Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home. Beloved husband of Joyce (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Pat & Phil, Jude & Col and Ian & Chris. Devoted Pop of Kylie, Jess, Lexi, Jared, Frances, Billie, Jaime, Simon and Matty. Great Grand Poppy to Xavier, Christian, Dominic, Kira, Charlotte and Jai. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Service to celebrate John's life to be held at the Moss Vale Uniting Church, Argyle Street, Moss Vale on Monday 26th August, 2019 commencing at 10.30 am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 23, 2019