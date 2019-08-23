Home
Services
G Beavan Pty Ltd
34 Station Street
Bowral, New South Wales 2576
4861 2067
Resources
More Obituaries for John POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sidney POWELL

Add a Memory
John Sidney POWELL Notice
POWELL, John Sidney Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home. Beloved husband of Joyce (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Pat & Phil, Jude & Col and Ian & Chris. Devoted Pop of Kylie, Jess, Lexi, Jared, Frances, Billie, Jaime, Simon and Matty. Great Grand Poppy to Xavier, Christian, Dominic, Kira, Charlotte and Jai. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Service to celebrate John's life to be held at the Moss Vale Uniting Church, Argyle Street, Moss Vale on Monday 26th August, 2019 commencing at 10.30 am. A private cremation will follow.



logo


logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.