|
|
GUNDRY, Joyce Norma 26/04/1927 - 18/10/2019 Beloved wife of Neal (dec). Loved mother of Terry (dec), Susan (dec), Lynette, Debra & Robyn. Treasured Grandma to Nicko, Louise and Rachel. Great grandma to Sam (dec), Phoebe, Abbey and Jack and Great-great grandma to Thomas. The Funeral Service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held Graveside at Berrima Cemetery, Oldbury Road, Berrima on Friday 1st November, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family have requested donations in lieu of flowers be made to Diabetes NSW & ACT.
Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 30, 2019