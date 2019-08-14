Home
JONES - Keith Millar Passed away August 8, 2019 Late of Burradoo Dearly loved husband of Margaret "Betty" (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Chris, Annette and Steve, Denise and Peter. Devoted Pop of David and Elise. Aged 89 years. Gathered to his loving family in God's Care. Relatives and friends of Keith are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate his life at the Church of Christ, 56 Wingecarribee Street, Bowral on Thursday (August 15, 2019) to commence at 2pm. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 14, 2019
