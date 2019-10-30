|
NORRIS - Kevin William Late of Moss Vale and formerly of Warranoy Pastoral Company - Wombat Loving husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Jo-Anne, Michael and Debbie. Cherished Pop of his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Aged 85 years An inspiration to all who knew and loved him A Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated for the life of Kevin at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Garrett Street, Moss Vale on Monday November 4, 2019 to commence at 11am. At the conclusion of Mass the Cortege will proceed to St. Patrick's Church Cemetery, Illawarra Highway, Sutton Forest. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "The Families and Children of the Wilcannia Forbes Drought Fund". A donation box will be available at the Church. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 30, 2019