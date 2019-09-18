|
|
KRIECHBAUM, Klara (The Dawn Fraser of Moss Vale) September 13, 2019. Late of Moss Vale. Loved mother of Manfred, Gerry, Robert, Ingrid and their partners. Loved oma to her 11 grandchildren and urgrossmutter to her 12 great grandchildren. Aged 91 Years Family and friends of KLARA are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Argyle Street, Berrima on Monday (September 23, 2019) appointed to commence at 12.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 18, 2019